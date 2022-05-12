Arewa Consultative Forum denies endorsing Jonathan for 2023





The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has denied endorsing former President Goodluck Jonathan, as its preferred candidate for the 2023 presidential election. A chieftain of the ACF, Alhaji Musa Saidu said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday. Saidu, also the leader of the Arewa community in South-South […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper