AY Opens Up On Alleged Rift With Basketmouth | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Oreoritse Tariemi 12 May 2022 |

11:28 am Comedian AY has given reasons why he and fellow comedian Basketmouth don’t talk. AY revealed this in a recent ‘ask me anything’ session which he organised on his Instagram page. A follower had asked, “@aycomedian do you really have any issues with basket mouth?” Responding, AY confirmed that while he wasn’t friends with him, he…

Comedian AY has given reasons why he and fellow comedian Basketmouth don’t talk.

AY revealed this in a recent ‘ask me anything’ session which he organised on his Instagram page.

A follower had asked, “@aycomedian do you really have any issues with basket mouth?”

Responding, AY confirmed that while he wasn’t friends with him, he had no “issues” with…