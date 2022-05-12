Chancen international announces first close of its $21m future of work fund for ethical student financing  | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Fund will provide tuition financing for 10,000 youth in Rwanda with future expansion to South African and Kenya

KIGALI, Rwanda, 11 May, 2022 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Today, Chancen International (CI) announces the first close for its $21 million Future of Work Fund (FWF). A significant move aimed at realizing African Union’s agenda 2063 which advocates for well-educated citizens and skills revolution underpinned by science, technology, and innovation.

The fund will also bolster UN Sustainable Development Goals in Africa which focuses on ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all. The FWF will provide student financing for 10,000 youths, with a specific focus on women and other traditionally excluded populations. These activities align with Rwanda’s targets to create 250,000 new jobs every year through vocational training as well as Rwanda’s 2050 vision to create universal access to high quality…