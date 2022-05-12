Contracting disposable income, savings undermine Nigeria’s investment outlook | The Guardian Nigeria News

• National disposable income slumps by 2.5%

The national disposable income slumped by 2.52 per cent in real terms last year compared with the previous 2020 figure, confirming that the condition of living continues to deteriorate.

This, weighed against the positive population growth rate estimated at 2.6 per cent, underscores the rate of poverty growth in the country.

The real growth of national disposable income is expected to surpass the population growth rate to achieve prosperity. A dwindling national disposable income also suggests falling consumption and savings, which are a necessary condition for economic growth.

According to report, the gross domestic product (GDP) report (expenditure and income approach) for Q3 and Q4 released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), yesterday, the country recorded negative growth in national income across the quarters except for Q4 when it was up 2.84 per cent year-on-year (YoY), leading to annualised growth of -2.52 per cent. …