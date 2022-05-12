Disney Debuts Official Trailer For ‘Rise’ Biopic | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Oreoritse Tariemi
12 May 2022 |
2:21 pm
Disney has unveiled the official trailer for its biopic film on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s life and family, Rise nearly a month before its scheduled June 24 release on DisneyPlus. Real-life brothers Uche and Ral Agada star as Giannis and Thanasis, respectively. Rise follows the lives of the Antetokounmpos, a Nigerian immigrant family struggling to make do in Greece…
Source: Guardian Newspaper