Disney Debuts Official Trailer For ‘Rise’ Biopic | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
2


By Oreoritse Tariemi

12 May 2022   |  
2:21 pm

Disney has unveiled the official trailer for its biopic film on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s life and family, Rise nearly a month before its scheduled June 24 release on DisneyPlus.  Real-life brothers Uche and Ral Agada star as Giannis and Thanasis, respectively. Rise follows the lives of the Antetokounmpos, a Nigerian immigrant family struggling to make do in Greece…

Rise Photo Collider

Disney has unveiled the official trailer for its biopic film on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s life and family, Rise nearly a month before its scheduled June 24 release on DisneyPlus. 

Real-life brothers Uche and Ral Agada star as Giannis and Thanasis, respectively. Rise follows the lives of the Antetokounmpos, a…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR