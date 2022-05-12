



The Nigerian Government has released a detailed list of categories of political appointees who are expected to resign from their positions on or before 16th May 2022. The latest directive is contained in a circular with Ref.No.SGF/OP/I/S.3/XII/173, signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and dated May 11, 2022 According […]

The post FG tells ambassadors, heads of agencies, others with political ambition to resign immediately appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper