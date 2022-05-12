Gombe 2023 and PDP’s gladiators | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has concluded preparations for its primaries towards the 2023 general elections.

Accordingly, the party has fixed May 18, 2022, as the kickoff date for the primary elections with the election of state assembly and national assembly flag bearers. The governorship primary election has been slated for May 23 2022.

As expected, the race to pick the opposition PDP’s governorship ticket in Gombe state is heating up, with an array of contestants with various degrees of strengths and weaknesses presenting themselves for the contest.

Feelers are beginning to come in as to who among the top contenders for the ticket will fly PDP’s flag and, possibly, defeat the incumbent Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who has, among other things, the power of incumbency in his kitty.

Although glaring disaffection against Inuwa Yahaya, who has obviously lost favour with the people of the Jewel in the Savannah, is a plus to the PDP,…