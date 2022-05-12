Guinea announces three-year transition to civilian rule | The Guardian Nigeria News

Guinea’s legislative body on Wednesday announced there would be a three-year transition period before the civilian rule is restored, defying regional partners who have called for a swifter timetable following a coup.

The 36-month transition, decided at a legislative plenary meeting on Wednesday, is slightly shorter than the 39 months which military junta leader Colonel Mamady Doumbouya had announced.

The timetable presented by the National Rallying Committee for Development (CNRD), set up by the junta and headed by Doumbouya, was “debated, approved and adopted” by the National Transition Council (CNT) legislative body.

Last September, army officers led by Colonel Doumbouya ousted elected president Alpha Conde in the impoverished former French colony.

Conde, 84, had drawn fierce opposition after he pushed through a new constitution in 2020 that allowed him to run for a third presidential term.

Following the coup, the West African bloc ECOWAS suspended Guinea from its ranks,…