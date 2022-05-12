NCDC investigating Monkeypox case in UK with connection to Nigeria | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), says it is investigating the incident of Monkeypox with a connection to Nigeria in collaboration with the Lagos and Delta State Ministries of Health.

The Director-General, NCDC, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday from Abuja, that the investigation is also being done with the Monkeypox Technical Working Group.

The group comprises the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and US Centres for Disease Control (US CDC).

NAN reports that the NCDC has been officially notified by United Kingdom (UK) authorities of a confirmed case of Monkeypox with a connection to Nigeria.

Monkeypox is a virus that is spread primarily from animals to humans, with symptoms such as fever, headaches, body pains, malaise and enlargement of glands (lymphadenopathy).

Other symptoms of monkeypox, which could last for two to four weeks,…