Nigeria needs a youthful president in 2023, says Imumolen | The Guardian Nigeria News

A presidential aspirant under the platform of the Accord Party (AP), Prof. Christopher Imumolen, has advocated for the emergence of youthful leadership for Nigeria in the 2023 general election.

Imumolen made the call at a Presidential Leadership and Consultative meeting held with party members from 17 southern states at Sango-Ota, Ogun State.

The presidential aspirant noted that most of the current and past leaders of the country were at their best in leadership when they had the opportunity as youth.

He called for the election of youths in the coming elections, noting that he has the capacity to also lead the country as a youth.

Imumolen, who said that Nigeria of 2023 and beyond would not need leaders with a walking stick but a younger generation to give the leadership a new lease of life, expressed happiness that younger people are now showing interest to take over the leadership of the country.

He said: “The world is going digital and I believe the youths are more exposed…