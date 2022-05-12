Oracle Red Bull Racing Drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez Take a Ride to Become Crypto Insiders With Bybit  | The Guardian Nigeria News

- As one of the crypto-inspired initiatives of its partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing, Bybit created the #BybitLevelUpChallenges, a series of videos featuring Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez about digital assets and technology in racing.
- In the latest episode, Max and Checo opened the crypto-racing dictionary and took up Bybit’s “Crypto Slang Challenge”, an original way to learn the meaning of crypto trading terms such as “HODL”, “Gas Fees”, “Bear Market”, “Fiat on-ramp” or their favorite, “When Lambo”
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, 12 May 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Bybit, one of the world’s fastest growing cryptocurrency exchanges, premiered the “Crypto Slang Challenge”, the second episode of its crypto-inspired series #BybitLevelUpChallenges. Conceptualized as a beginner’s guide to pave the way forward for the crypto curious in ways that are immediately relevant to race fans, the new…
Source: Guardian Newspaper