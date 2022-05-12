Oracle Red Bull Racing Drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez Take a Ride to Become Crypto Insiders With Bybit  | The Guardian Nigeria News

As one of the crypto-inspired initiatives of its partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing, Bybit created the #BybitLevelUpChallenges, a series of videos featuring Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez about digital assets and technology in racing.

In the latest episode, Max and Checo opened the crypto-racing dictionary and took up Bybit’s “Crypto Slang Challenge”, an original way to learn the meaning of crypto trading terms such as “HODL”, “Gas Fees”, “Bear Market”, “Fiat on-ramp” or their favorite, “When Lambo”

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, 12 May 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Bybit, one of the world's fastest growing cryptocurrency exchanges, premiered the "Crypto Slang Challenge", the second episode of its crypto-inspired series #BybitLevelUpChallenges. Conceptualized as a beginner's guide to pave the way forward for the crypto curious in ways that are immediately relevant to race fans, the new…