OUI matriculates over 500 students for 2021/2022 academic session — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Oduduwa University (OUI), Ipetumodu, Osun State, is matriculating over 500 students for the 2021/2022 academic session.

The matriculating students were admitted to undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

OUI registrar, Dr. Mrs. Adeline Adeyemi, said the school has started offering newly accredited courses National Universities Commission (NUC), leading to the award of;

B.Sc Architecture.

B.Eng Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

B.Eng Computer Engineering.

B.Eng Mechanical Engineering.

“OUI is 12 years and still counting, we are optimistic that more students will join us in this great citadel of learning and will continue to turn out successful and achieve greater goals in life,” Adeyemi said.

“You would recall that we recently got full accreditation on four courses. That is a great feat, I am grateful to God and to the entire staff.”

