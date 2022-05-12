PDP drops zoning, throws presidential contest open





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially thrown the contest for its presidential ticket open despite conceding that its constitution supports zoning. “After a very extensive deliberation NEC aligned with the recommendation of the PDP National Zoning Committee that the Presidential Election should now be left open,” PDP spokesman Debo Ologunagba said. “The Party should […]

