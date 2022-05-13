Burna Boy Shares 'Last Last' Music Video





African Giant Burna Boy has shared the music video for Last Last off his forthcoming album Love, Damini. Last Last produced by Chopstix, samples Toni Braxton’s 2000 single He Wasn’t Man Enough. This is the Twice As Tall singer’s first official single of the year. Burna Boy confirmed the name and release date of his new album during his sold-out concert at […]

