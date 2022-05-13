Deborah: Buhari orders clamp down on ‘inflammatory information’ on social media | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the murder of a female student, Deborah Samuel, in Sokoto for alleged blasphemy.

A mob on Thursday killed the Christian student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Wamako, Sokoto State.

Police said Deborah was accused of making a social media post that blasphemed Prophet Muhammad.

Following immediate threats to her safety, she was immediately evacuated to the security post of the school where the mob took her from the personnel.

A video of the deceased being beaten and hit with sticks and subsequently burnt to death has since gone viral.

“Two students were arrested in connection with the crime. The school has been closed down by the school authority, and policemen deployed to give tight security coverage,” a police spokesman in the state, Sanusi Abubakar, said.

Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu in a statement said Buhari “strongly condemns the resort to self-help by the mob in Sokoto, resulting in violence,…