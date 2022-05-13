Deborah: Buhari orders clamp down on 'inflammatory information' on social media





Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the murder of a female student, Deborah Samuel, in Sokoto for alleged blasphemy. A mob on Thursday killed the Christian student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Wamako, Sokoto State. Police said Deborah was accused of making a social media post that blasphemed Prophet Muhammad. Following immediate threats to […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper