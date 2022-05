Described by some stakeholders as obscene, money laundering scheme, investment and fund-raising tactics, the rave purchase of nomination forms and the slush fund in the hands of political parties ahead of 2023 general elections is creating fresh worries of a situation that could harm national…

The post Economy, governance to suffer as APC, PDP garner N43.9b from forms appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper