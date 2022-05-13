I have a great dream for Badagry, says Abimbola Ajose | The Guardian Nigeria News

Abimbola Yenukunme Ajose has expressed his interest to run for the Lagos State House of Assembly under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) to transform Badagry Constituency 1.

According to him, he wants to lobby for the development of Badagry Division in the area of tourism development, water transportation, environmental management, provision of infrastructure, provision of affordable social services, education, health, transportation, and promotion of agriculture using modern technology.

In a recent parley with newmen, Ajose states, “I have a very great dream for Badagry, I want it to be the Dubai of Nigeria. There are so many potentials, so many gifts in Badagry, every dream I have for Badagry is possible, namely; highrise buildings, organizations, schools for kids, teens and adults. Waterworks that will generate so much revenue, it’s a very beautiful picture and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Ajose’s love for Badagry has a long history, which…