Malaria elimination investments stalled since 2012, says WHO-AFRO | The Guardian Nigeria News

The World Health Organisation Regional Office for Africa (WHO-AFRO) says investments in malaria elimination have stalled since 2012.

According to WHO-AFRO, both domestic and external investment in malaria has remained at the same levels since 2012 with real terms per capita investment in malaria declining from 2.84 dollars to 2.62 dollars per person.

Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO, Regional Director for Africa, disclosed at the Ministerial Forum on the Sahel Malaria Elimination Initiative on Thursday in Accra.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the meeting with the theme “Strengthening the Sahel Malaria Elimination Initiative: Stock-Taking After Three Years”, afforded the eight-member nations’ representatives the platform to discuss current interventions, opportunities in integrated malaria management and the implementation of the national-level strategic plan.

Moeti, represented by Dr Elizabeth Juma, Medical Officer Tropical and Vector-Borne Disease and Multi-Country…