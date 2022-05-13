



Nigeria’s labour minister Chris Ngige Friday said he has withdrawn from the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. Ngige’s announcement came after Buhari held a valedictory session for members of his cabinet contesting for elective positions in the 2023 general elections. “Having also consulted widely with my family, constituents, supporters and well-wishers, it […]

The post Minister of labour, Chris Ngige, withdraws from presidential race appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper