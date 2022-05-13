New Report Finds Blood Pressure Drugs Can Cost Up to 40 Times More in Regions with the Most Strokes and Heart Attacks | The Guardian Nigeria News

High cost, low availability and variable quality of medicines increase risk of heart attacks and strokes from high blood pressure – the world’s leading cause of death

NEW YORK, USA, 12 May, 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/-A new report released today by Resolve to Save Lives (RTSL) and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) shows that excessive and inequitable hypertension medication pricing hinders efforts to control high blood pressure in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). High blood pressure, known as hypertension, is the world’s leading cause of death, killing more than 10 million people every year – more than all infectious diseases combined. Three quarters of people with high blood pressure live in LMICs, but fewer than one in 10 people with hypertension in LMICs is effectively treated. Increasing access to affordable, safe and essential hypertension medicines can save millions of lives.

Under Pressure: Strategies to Improve Access to Antihypertensive Medicines in…