Oyetola congratulates Aliyah, winner of Microsoft Office specialist competition | The Guardian Nigeria News

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has congratulated a student of City of Knowledge Academy, Aliyah Adunola, on her emergence as one of the national winners of the Microsoft Office Specialist competition in Nigeria.

Miss Aliyah is an indigene of Osun State.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, congratulated the student for being among those who qualified to represent Nigeria in the United States (U.S.) for the world championship.

Oyetola said Aliyah had displayed the ethos and brilliance of an Omoluabi in the competition and that he would be willing to meet Aliyah and her parents soon.