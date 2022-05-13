SDP says Tinubu must pass integrity test if he wants to join party | The Guardian Nigeria News

The leadership of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has reeled out conditions for admitting other intending Nigerians seeking to vie for elective positions in the 2023 general elections on the platform of the party.

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja, the SDP acting national chairman, Chief Supo Shonibare, disclosed that the APC members and intending aspirants will have to be subjected to integrity screening

He, however, noted that all the candidates can collect the nomination forms from their state’s chapters or from the administrative centre in Abuja.

Shonibare disclosed that checks within their records shows that APC national leader Bola Tinubu is not a member of SDP and neither has he obtained the presidential nomination form of the party.

“The issue of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the last time I checked, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is not a member of Social Democratic Party,” Shonibare said.

“I checked on the list because the membership list of our party as INEC has required, has…