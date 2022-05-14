2023: I will end banditry in six months, says Wike | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Saturday said he will end banditry in six months, if elected as the President of Nigeria in the 2023 general election.

Wike, a presidential hopeful on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), made the declaration in a press statement issued by Mr Kelvin Ebiri, his Special Adviser on Media in Port Harcourt.

Wike, speaking in a meeting at Abeokuta to the party delegates from Ogun State, vowed to stamp out banditry in the first six months of his presidency.

He assured that his administration will provide the logistics and gadgets necessary for the security agencies to expeditiously end banditry in the country if elected President.

Wike said that he will prioritise the protection of lives and properties of every Nigerian.

The governor reiterated that he remains committed to the ideals of PDP and will never leave it for another political party under any circumstances.

In his response, Gov. Adedapo Abiodun of Ogun State urged the…