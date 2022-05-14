2023 presidency: Ahmad Lawan appoints Iyke Ekeoma as campaign spokesman | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Abuja bade farewell to outgoing members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), saying the departing Ministers would be replaced without delay. The president affirmed that a significant number of them had been sufficiently equipped to aspire to higher elective offices, including the Office of the President. Speaking at a…

1 day ago

Abimbola Yenukunme Ajose has expressed his interest to run for the Lagos State House of Assembly under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) to transform Badagry Constituency 1. According to him, he wants to lobby for the development of Badagry Division in the area of tourism development, water…