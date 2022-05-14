Abdulmumin Jibrin defects from APC to NNPP







Former House of Representatives member Abdulmumin Jibrin has defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress to the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP). Jibrin, who represented the Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State in 2015, announced his resignation from the APC on his Twitter handle on Saturday. “I have done my best for APC,” he said. […]

