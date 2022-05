Many Nigerians expect incumbents to win election because of what has come to be known as power of incumbency. However, we have seen incumbents whose power of incumbency alone was not enough to deliver them at the polls. This and many more shows that Nigerians are becoming more and more aware of the powers that […]

The post Adamawa 2023: Fintiri's Date with History appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper