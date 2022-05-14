Damilola Akinyele: ‘There is no shortage of qualified women to fill leadership roles’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Damilola Akinyele is the Executive Director at Princeton in Africa where she leads the organisation that develops young leaders of tomorrow. An international training, development and education professional driven by quality education, social impact, inclusive and equitable projects, design, and innovation, she has spent her career cultivating strong leaders, strengthening institutions and developing high-impact programmes across the world. Her professional experience spans a decade and her donor experiences include the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Embassies, state and Local Councils in Nigeria. In recent years, she has been providing vision and leadership on social justice, equity, and inclusion practices for dozens of faith-based non-profits in the U.S, U.K and Africa. During her career at World Learning, she co-chaired and pioneered the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion taskforce, which managed the vision, strategy and execution of the organisation’s DEI efforts. Damilola…