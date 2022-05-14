Declare religious fanaticism, intolerance as pandemics, expert urges Buhari | The Guardian Nigeria News

A security expert, Mr Dennis Amachree, on Saturday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare religious intolerance and fanaticism as pandemics that required to be expeditiously eradicated from the country.

Amachree is the proprietor of ZoomLens Security Solutions based in Lagos and a former Assistant Director of DSS.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, that he regarded the alleged lynching of Miss Deborah Samuel in Sokoto as a by-product of religious intolerance and act of fanaticism.

He said: “The students that committed this cruel and inhuman act are clearly the fanatics and don’t have tolerance for other religions.

“It is heart rendering to see Nigerians kill another for religious reasons.

“More painful is that this evil act was committed by students of a tertiary institution, who are supposed to be open-minded and knowledgeable to advance religious tolerance in our nation.

“To have to stone and burn alive a fellow student in the name of religion…