I have been married to my husband for a couple of months but we have been together a little while. I am 23 years and he is 41 years of age. He’s a divorcee. A few months before my husband and I started dating, I went wild just drinking and acting stupid.

The post Is my marriage in Jeopardy? I don’t know what to do… appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper