PDP leaders hail presidential aspirant Hayatu-Deen’s ‘transformational successes’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State have described presidential aspirant Mohammed Hayatu-Deen’s transformational successes as the right expertise Nigeria needs.

They made this known when Hayatu-Deen made a courtesy call on former Vice President Namadi Sambo where he urged delegates to not be emotional about their choices, while also promising to work for the good of all Nigerians.

Former Vice President Sambo, while exalting the Hayatu-Deen’s dedication, diligence and integrity, said he has known Hayatu-Deen since the aspirant’s days at the New Nigeria Development Corporation, where he (Hayatu-Deen) became managing director and chief executive officer at the young age of 30.

Former Kaduna State governor and Chairman of the PDP, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, also extolled the leadership qualities of Hayatu-Deen.

He said: “Mohammed Hayatu-Deen is one of our leading presidential aspirants who has spent his life living and working in Nigeria. He is a dedicated…