U.S. Ambassador Celebrates Growing U.S.-Nigeria Cultural Ties in Music and Arts | The Guardian Nigeria News

< Previous 1 of 10 Next > L-R_ DBanj_ U.S. Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard_ with Curator of Nike Art Gallery, Nike Davies Okundaye, during the Headies Reception in Lagos U.S. Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard delivering remarks at the event Executive Producer of the Headies Music Awards, Ayo Animashaun, delivering remarks the event

The U.S. government is committed to strengthening the burgeoning U.S.-Nigeria cultural ties through music, arts, film, cultural heritage, and professional and educational exchanges.

U.S. Mission Nigeria hosted a reception on Thursday to honour the 15th Annual Headies Music Awards, which will be held for the first time in Atlanta later this year.

Delivering remarks at the event, Ambassador Leonard applauded the growing ties of the two countries in the creative industry.

She explained that the choice of Atlanta to host the Headies symbolizes the growing…