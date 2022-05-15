Catholic Church suspends masses in Sokoto State | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev Mathew Hassan Kukah, has announced the suspension of masses in the state after two parishes were attacked by a mob on Saturday.

Kukah said masses will not hold until the curfew declared by Governor Aminu Tambuwal is lifted.

The Sokoto State government declared a curfew on Saturday following the violent protest that erupted by some Muslims demanding the release of those arrested by the Police in connection with the gruesome murder and burning of Deborah Samuel for alleged blasphemy.

He also confirmed the destruction at the Holy Family Catholic Cathedral, where the glass windows were shattered, and at Bishop Lawton Secretariat where a community bus parked within the premises was vandalized.

According to reports, a team of anti-riot policemen drafted to the scene were able to disperse the protesters to avert further damage.

“They were promptly dispersed by a team of mobile policemen before they could do further…