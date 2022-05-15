Deborah: Northern Governors Forum calls for calm | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Northern Governors Forum has called for calm following the killing of Miss Deborah Samuel, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, alleged of blasphemy.

The chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau, Mr Simon Lalong, made the appeal in a statement conveyed by his spokesperson, Dr Makut Macham in Jos.

“The governors are concerned about the development which is clearly an extra-judicial measure of addressing perceived infraction.

“The northern governors appeal for calm following reports of the hijack of a peaceful protest which later turned violent and led to the imposition of a curfew in Sokoto metropolis,”.

The governors noted that any attempt to adopt self-help in addressing grievances whether religious or otherwise, could lead to further chaos.

The forum commiserated with the family of the victim and appealed that security agencies be allowed to thoroughly investigate the matter.

It also commiserated with Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto…