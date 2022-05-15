Delta government to give grants to 40 mission schools | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta said on Sunday that the state government would provide financial support to 40 schools it returned to religious missions in 2011.

Okowa said this during a thanksgiving service marking the end of the 16th Synod of the Asaba Diocese, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) at Cathedral Church of St. Peter, Bishop’s Court, Asaba.

The governor said the grant had become necessary to assist the schools in running effectively, particularly in the prevailing harsh economic situation in the country.

Okowa, accompanied by his wife, Edith and top government functionaries, read the first lesson taken from Ezra 3: 6 -13.

He congratulated the new Bishop of the Diocese, Rt. Rev. Kingsley Obuh, on his consecration and enthronement.

“It is not easy for such schools to be managed given the current economic condition of the nation,” he said.

He commended the church for drawing his attention to the plight of the schools, especially his promise to ensure that grants…