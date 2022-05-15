Ganduje’s Chief of Staff, others decamp to NNPP in Kano  | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters, Abdulrahman Sulaiman Kawu Sumaila and Chief of Staff to Governor Ganduje, Ali Haruna Makoda, has decamped to the New Nigerian Peoples Party.

In a statement by Sumaila, yesterday, in Kano, he said more politicians would dump the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) nationwide.

He said the party has derailed from its vision, mission and founding principles, which negates tenants of democracy.

He lamented that the party had reached a point of no-repair, hence, nothing its members could do to restore its lost glory before conduct of the 2023 general elections.

“After wide consultations with my supporters, political associates and deep analysts of the current political situation in our dear state, it is proved that there is no serious commitment to reclaim the APC from the undemocratic elements who contributed nothing to the formation of the party.”

On his recent visit to…