Palestinian militant wounded in clash with Israeli army dies: hospital | The Guardian Nigeria News

A Palestinian died on Sunday from wounds suffered during a shootout with Israeli forces two days ago in the flashpoint Jenin refugee camp, the Israeli hospital treating him said.

Daoud al-Zubaidi, 43, was shot in his abdomen during an Israeli raid Friday to arrest what Israel’s army called “terrorist suspects”, at the camp in the northern occupied West Bank.

The Jenin area has been a flashpoint for weeks during escalating violence between Palestinians and Israelis.

Zubaidi was taken to a hospital in Jenin in critical condition and from there tranferred to Rambam hospital in the northern Israeli city of Haifa.

A Rambam spokesman told AFP that Zubaidi had “died of his wounds” on Sunday morning.

Zubaidi was a brother of Zakaria al-Zubaidi, who had headed the armed wing of the Fatah movement of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas and briefly escaped from Israeli prison last year.

Daoud al-Zubaidi was himself considered to be a prominent militant leader in…