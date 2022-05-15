Ten killed in ‘racially motivated’ shooting at US grocery store | The Guardian Nigeria News

A heavily armed 18-year-old man shot 10 people dead on Saturday at a Buffalo, New York grocery store in a “racially motivated” attack that he live-streamed on camera, authorities said.

The gunman, who was wearing body armour and a helmet, was arrested after the massacre, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told a news conference.

Gramaglia put the toll at 10 dead and three wounded. Eleven of the victims were African Americans.

The gunman shot four people in the parking lot of the Tops supermarket, three of them fatally, then went inside and continued firing, Gramaglia said.

Among those killed inside the store was a retired police officer working as an armed security guard.

The guard “engaged the suspect, fired multiple shots,” but the gunman shot him, Gramaglia said.

When police arrived, the shooter put the gun to his neck, but was talked down and surrendered, he added.

Stephen Belongia, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Buffalo field office, told the news…