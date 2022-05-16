Arsonists burn another LG secretariat in Anambra







Suspected arsonists have set ablaze the Idemili North Local Government Area secretariat, Anambra state in the early hours of Monday. The Guardian gathered that also burnt by the arsonists were the Magistrate Court inside the premises and the office of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC). A source said that the timely intervention of security […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper