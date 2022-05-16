Buhari, Malami head to Supreme Court over Section 84(12) — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Amaechi promises to resign today, says rail project will be continued by colleagues

• Buhari’s adviser on power joins Jigawa guber race

• Confusion as el-Rufai presents Amaechi to Kaduna APC delegates as Buhari’s financier

The last of the controversial Section 84(12) of the Electoral Amendment Act 2022 has not been heard as it emerged yesterday that President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, have filed a suit at the Supreme Court, seeking an interpretation of the contentious clause.

In the suit filed on April 29, Messrs Buhari and Malami, who are the plaintiffs, listed the National Assembly as the sole defendant.

Section 84(12) has been a subject of intense litigation and political debate in Nigeria since President Buhari signed the amended Electoral Act 2022 into law in February this year.

Shortly after signing it into law, President Buhari had urged the parliament to delete the…