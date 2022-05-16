Legendary Nigerian basketball coach hails FG’s decision on NBBF | The Guardian Nigeria News

One of Nigeria’s most successful basketball coaches, Adewunmi Aderemi, has showered praises on the Federal Government for stamping out the maladministration bedevilling the progress of basketball development in Nigeria.

The Nigerian government, in an announcement made by the country’s sports minister, Sunday Dare, recently announced that Nigeria would take a two-year break from international basketball following the five-year leadership impasse that has truncated the development of the sport in the country.

The decision was announced on Thursday and opinions have been divided about the effects.

But Aderemi, a major stakeholder in the sport who was in the technical crew of the national women team that qualified for the World Cup in February in Serbia, said it was good to take a break and sort the five-year problem rocking basketball in Nigeria.

Aderemi said: “Some right thinking Nigerians will applaud this move while the myopic, self-centred group of people,…