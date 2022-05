Pope Francis has quipped that a shot of tequila would help him with a painful knee that has forced the 85-year-old Argentinian to use a wheelchair. “You know what I need for my leg? A little tequila!” Francis joked with a group of Mexican priests in a video posted on TikTok that went viral Monday. […]

