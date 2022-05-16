Sports Minister insists bright future lies ahead for athletics in Nigeria





Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, says the future of the sport of track and field is bright in Nigeria following another impressive display by the country’s athletes, both at home and abroad. Johnson Nnamani, Egbuchilem Raphael Chimezie, Ezekiel Nathaniel, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma, Alaba Akintola and Favour Ashe, among others, displayed standout […]

