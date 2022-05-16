Stanley Nweze Slams AMVCA For Neglecting Actors In The East







Nollywood actor Stanley Nweze has criticised the AMVCA awards for their lack of diversity and inclusiveness. The actor criticised the AMVCA’s 8th edition, held at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos, for excluding actors from the Southeast. The star-studded awards had A-list stars like Funke AKindele, Stan Nze, Ramsey Nouah, Broda Shaggi and Osas […]

