Abuja-Kaduna train service to resume next week | The Guardian Nigeria News

About two months after the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train service resulting in the death of nine passengers and the abduction of 62 persons, the Federal Ministry of Transportation has directed that the train service resume on Monday, May 23.

The families of the victims had lamented the lackadaisical attitude of the government in the rescue of their loved ones.

However, the Deputy Director of Public Relations in the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) Yakubu Mohammed, said security agents are making concerted efforts are being made to rescue the abducted passengers, noting that the details are kept out of the public domain for strategic security reasons.

Mohammed assured the passengers that the safe rescue of the passengers remains the top priority of the government, and urged them not to misconstrue the resumption of train services as abandonment or a nonchalant attitude of the government towards their plight.

“The federal government will never abdicate its…