EFCC arrests Accountant General, Idris for alleged N80b fraud | The Guardian Nigeria News

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested serving Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, in connection with diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80 billion.

He was arrested yesterday in Kano State and was immediately moved to Abuja last night. EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the arrest in a statement. He said the funds were allegedly laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.

“The Commission’s verified intelligence showed that the AGF raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates,” Uwujaren said.

According to sources, after progress was made in the investigation, Idris was summoned repeatedly by EFCC for interrogation but he failed to honour the invitations.

“We kept inviting him but he kept dodging us. We were left with no choice than to keep him under watch…