The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested former speaker of the House of Representatives, Patricia Etteh. Etteh, who is presently being grilled by EFCC’s special duties unit was alleged to be involved in a solar power electrification scam in Akwa Ibom State.

The post EFCC arrests former House of Reps speaker, Etteh, over alleged contract fraud appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper