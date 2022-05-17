Ghana Enterprise Agency partners with IE University’s Africa Center to promote women entrepreneurship 







ACCRA, Ghana, 17 May 2022, /African Media Agency/- Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) and IE Africa Center (IE University, Spain) have announced a partnership to promote the economic empowerment of women in Ghana by focusing on providing leadership and development training for women entrepreneurs. Empowering women is one of the most crucial concerns of the Millennium Development Goals of the United […]

