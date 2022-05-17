Police confirm killing of PDP Chieftain in Akwa Ibom | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has confirmed the killing of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Mr Silvester Ntefre, who was murdered in Oruk Anam Local Government Area on May 15.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko Macdon, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo on Tuesday.

“We have received the report and we are working on it,” Macdon stated.

The PPRO further explained that the Commissioner of Police, Andrew Aniengheme, has ordered the Deputy Commissioner in charge of the area to take over the matter for discrete investigation.

“As I speak, mechanisms are already in place to ensure that the perpetrators were brought to book.

“The culprits were chased by the youth of the community and the police but they narrowly escaped.

“I can assure you that with the strategy put in place by the Commissioner of Police, the perpetrators will soon be brought to book.

“Let’s just pray and allow the police to do…