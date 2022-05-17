Police defuse bomb planted in Borno IDPs camp by Boko Haram/ISWAP | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Police Command in Borno has defused a bomb planted by Boko Haram and Islamic State of the West African Province(ISWAP) insurgents at Dalori Internally Displaced Persons Camp(IDPs) in Borno.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Abdu Umar, confirmed the incident at a news briefing in Maiduguri on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports Dalori IDPs Camp, Konduga Local Government Area is located few kilometers to Maiduguri, on Maiduguri-Bama road.

NAN also reports that the bomb scare began at about 6:00am when a an item concealed in a sack thought to be an Improvised Explosive Device, was spotted causing the resident at the camp to abandon their shelters and flee.

Umar said that the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), personnel’s of the command were immediately dispatched to the scene for disposal and evacuation.

“An unidentified elements suspected to be an IED planted inside a plastic bucket with a panel close to the fence of the camp by suspected insurgents…